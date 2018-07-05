Max Holloway's health scare underlines MMA's inherent risks

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Max Holloway, left, punches Jose Aldo, of Brazil, during the third round of a UFC 218 featherweight mixed martial arts bout in Detroit. UFC featherweight champion Holloway's representatives say he is dropping out of his title defense against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 this weekend due to apparent concussion symptoms. Holloway's management team announced the decision in a statement issued Wednesday night, July 4, 2018, three days before the bout. Jose Juarez, File AP Photo