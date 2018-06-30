Taking over Stanley Cup champion is no easy task for a coach

FILE - In this May 24, 1995, file photo, New York Rangers captain Mark Messier, left, and Stephane Matteau watch the final minute against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in New York/ Behind them is coach Colin Campbell. For Campbell, going from Mike Keenan’s top assistant to coach of the Rangers wasn’t a big move. “I just had to move 10 feet to another office,” Campbell said. Logistically it was simple, but in every other way it was an almost impossible challenge. Campbell took over the Rangers after they ended a 54-year drought and paraded the Stanley Cup down Broadway because Keenan left in a contract dispute. FILE - In this May 24, 1995, file photo, New York Rangers captain Mark Messier, left, and Stephane Matteau watch the final minute against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in New York/ Behind them is coach Colin Campbell. For Campbell, going from Mike Keenan’s top assistant to coach of the Rangers wasn’t a big move. Ron Frehm, File FILE - In this May 24, 1995, file photo, New York Rangers captain Mark Messier, left, and Stephane Matteau watch the final minute against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in New York/ Behind them is coach Colin Campbell. For Campbell, going from Mike Keenan’s top assistant to coach of the Rangers wasn’t a big move. AP Photo