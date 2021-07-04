Religion

Pope Francis hospitalized for scheduled surgery

KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News

Pope Francis was taken to a hospital in Rome Sunday afternoon for a scheduled surgery, the Vatican announced.

The 84-year-old pontiff is undergoing surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon, during which small bulges or sacs form from the wall of the large intestine. If left untreated and allowed to become more severe, diverticulitis can cause a massive infection or perforation of the bowel.

The Vatican said the pope was being treated at A. Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, but did not specify when the surgery was scheduled to take place.

Hours earlier, he greeted the public in St. Peter’s Square, his weekly Sunday tradition.

Pope Francis missed the New Year’s Eve celebration and New Year’s Day mass in the Vatican due to “painful sciatica.”

  Comments  

Religion

Commentary: Memo to Saddleback Church: Replacing Pastor Rick Warren is a minefield

Religion

A rabbi was having trouble with his vision. So, he created a Braille Sefer Torah

Religion

Editorial: Catholic bishops’ threat to Biden over abortion is divisive and self-defeating

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service