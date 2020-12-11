Food & Drink
Looking for local restaurants to support? Check out these in Little River and Longs
The blinding lights of McDonald’s and Waffle House can make it hard to notice — or find — the local restaurants that give the Grand Strand its character.
And the restaurant industry, which thrives on everything COVID-19 made dangerous — sitting close to others, talking and laughing, sharing food — has been dealt especially harsh blows by the pandemic. But the pandemic doesn’t have to stop people from supporting beloved mom-and-pop businesses.
So, we decided to ask Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up.
Here are some of the places they shared. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)
Little River
4269 Luck Ave.
(843) 249-2601
2109 US Hwy. 17
(843) 249-7888
Clark’s Seafood and Chop House
720 US Hwy. 17
(843) 399-8888
1521 US Hwy. 17
(843) 242-9269
4474 Water Front Ave.
(843) 280-2025
4480 Mineola Ave.
(843) 491-3000
4390 Spa Drive
(843) 399-9301
210 Hwy. 90 E.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant
1359 US Hwy. 17
(843) 249-7145
1698 US Hwy. 17 N.
(843) 280-8880
4495 Baker St.
(843) 249-5252
4207 Sea Mountain Hwy.
(843) 390-1010
Longs
7209 SC Hwy. 90
(843) 390-5151
170 Surfrider Blvd.
(843) 399-5665
2126 Hwy. 9 E. Suite F1
(843) 399-3668
7036 Hwy. 90
(843) 390-1001
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring Garden City and Murrells Inlet, will be out Wednesday, Dec. 16. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Tuesday, Dec. 15 at noon.
