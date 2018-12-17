‘I’m not really ashamed of who I am anymore’: Kids get counseling and support as anxiety is on the rise

"Alexa, entertain my kid with high-quality content." If you have an Echo device, you know this is a tall order. Not only is Alexa a finicky listener, but you need to launch specific "skills" to get the device to do what you want. With hundreds of skills in a huge range of categories listed on the Amazon Alexa app or website, it can take some digging to find the good stuff. But if you do dig, you'll be rewarded with some pretty sweet games and activities, including interactive storytelling, math practice, exercise, games to play together, and more.