Living

Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach have the best beaches according to this list. Here’s why

By Briana Saunders

February 26, 2019 03:32 PM

Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know

Beach laws on Hilton Head Island, including those protecting wildlife such as sea turtles and sand dollars, and laws prohibiting things like fireworks and alcohol.
By
Up Next
Beach laws on Hilton Head Island, including those protecting wildlife such as sea turtles and sand dollars, and laws prohibiting things like fireworks and alcohol.
By

You’ve done it again South Carolina.

Two of the Palmetto State’s beaches made TripAdvisor’s “25 Best American beaches” list.

The list ranked North Myrtle Beach’s Cherry Grove Beach as No. 11, while Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach snagged the No. 21 spot.

The results are based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor that are gathered during a 12-month period, according to a news release from TripAdvisor.

Florida and Hawaii dominated the top 25 list with 40 percent of the best beaches coming from Florida and 30 percent from Hawaii.

Even so, there must be some reason why people keep mentioning South Carolina’s beaches.

Here’s a couple reasons why TripAdvisor reviewers loved the Palmetto State:

Note: The release also posted some of the most recent reviews and helpful tips to have the best time on the top 25 beaches in America.

North Myrtle Beach

You can catch seashells by the seashore here

TripAdvisor said Cherry Grove Beach has: “....more shells, lots of beach showers... and the same great ocean as Myrtle Beach. As locals, this is where our family goes most often when we go to the beach.”

View this post on Instagram

Nice day for a beach walk

A post shared by Anna Needham (@needham1976) on

Other reviewers also cited shelling and fishing as the two mainstays of this section of North Myrtle Beach.

Because it’s further away from Myrtle Beach’s populated boardwalk, you’ll find a more “quiet, family-friendly atmosphere” here.

TripAdvisor also suggested looking out for shark teeth along the shore.

There are many who simply love the fact this beach doesn’t have a ton of noise in the background.

Cherry Grove Beach is the best! Not so crowded. Not lined with huge hotels. It’s more of a small town feel with locals out and about,” wrote one reviewer about her recent girls’ trip.

Hilton Head

Relax on the swings at Coligny

Sit back and relax to the sights and sounds of Hilton Head at sunset.

By

Coligny’s sand got lots of praise.

“The sand is very firm so it’s great for walking and biking... There are stores really handy and restaurants so you can make a day of it,” wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer.

TripAdvisor also mentioned the beach’s splash pad area for your little one.

“Take the kids to this water splash pad on a hot day just to play around or after a trip to the beach to rinse off,” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.

And there are plenty of amenities to rinse off the sand before you head back to your car.

That means you’ll have one less mess to clean up.

Briana Saunders

Briana Saunders answers questions about culture, food, and the environment as the Curious S.C. Reporter for McClatchy’s newspapers. She moved to the Lowcountry after studying Journalism at the University of Missouri, where she led a team reporting the arts and culture of Columbia, Mo. at VOX Magazine.

  Comments  

things to do