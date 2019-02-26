Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach have the best beaches according to this list. Here’s why

You’ve done it again South Carolina.
Two of the Palmetto State’s beaches made TripAdvisor’s “25 Best American beaches” list.
The list ranked North Myrtle Beach’s Cherry Grove Beach as No. 11, while Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach snagged the No. 21 spot.
The results are based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor that are gathered during a 12-month period, according to a news release from TripAdvisor.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
Florida and Hawaii dominated the top 25 list with 40 percent of the best beaches coming from Florida and 30 percent from Hawaii.
Even so, there must be some reason why people keep mentioning South Carolina’s beaches.
Here’s a couple reasons why TripAdvisor reviewers loved the Palmetto State:
Note: The release also posted some of the most recent reviews and helpful tips to have the best time on the top 25 beaches in America.
North Myrtle Beach
You can catch seashells by the seashore here
TripAdvisor said Cherry Grove Beach has: “....more shells, lots of beach showers... and the same great ocean as Myrtle Beach. As locals, this is where our family goes most often when we go to the beach.”
Other reviewers also cited shelling and fishing as the two mainstays of this section of North Myrtle Beach.
Because it’s further away from Myrtle Beach’s populated boardwalk, you’ll find a more “quiet, family-friendly atmosphere” here.
TripAdvisor also suggested looking out for shark teeth along the shore.
There are many who simply love the fact this beach doesn’t have a ton of noise in the background.
“Cherry Grove Beach is the best! Not so crowded. Not lined with huge hotels. It’s more of a small town feel with locals out and about,” wrote one reviewer about her recent girls’ trip.
Hilton Head
Relax on the swings at Coligny
Coligny’s sand got lots of praise.
“The sand is very firm so it’s great for walking and biking... There are stores really handy and restaurants so you can make a day of it,” wrote one TripAdvisor reviewer.
TripAdvisor also mentioned the beach’s splash pad area for your little one.
“Take the kids to this water splash pad on a hot day just to play around or after a trip to the beach to rinse off,” one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote.
And there are plenty of amenities to rinse off the sand before you head back to your car.
That means you’ll have one less mess to clean up.
Comments