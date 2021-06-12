‘A nightmare’: Businesses fear losing customers due to barricades for Country Music Festival

Amber O’Dell and Hunter Stella, both of N.Y., had to detour blocks out of their way to return to their Ocean Boulevard hotel on Thursday. The pair are in town for Carolina Country Music Fest and plan to spend all four days at the event.

Max Alon, who owns three pizza shops in Myrtle Beach, has been looking forward to the Carolina Country Music Festival because of the thousands of music fans that come to the beach.

Alon, whose NY Pizza Kitchen, sits on N. Ocean Boulevard near 8th Ave N., said he has seen businesses completely blocked off for the music festival. He said the barricade is keeping people from eating at his restaurant.

“It’s like you’re sitting in jail,” Alon said. “It’s like a black tarp in front of you, and nobody can see any of the stores. Nobody can see anything.”

Alon’s restaurant is one of many local businesses located along N. Ocean Boulevard that is partially blocked by the black covered fences lining streets. Businesses owners say they had no warning the barricades or fencing would be put up and want the city to rectify the problem, so they can have a successful weekend. N. Ocean Boulevard between 7th and 8th avenues is closed off for the weekend along with the entirety of 8th Avenue.

The music festival brings thousands of country music fans to Myrtle Beach, and businesses were banking on some of those visitors stopping by. The event kicked off on Thursday and will feature performances through Sunday night. Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jake Owen are just a few of the artists taking stage at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place.

Alon’s other restaurants on the Boulevard are doing well, he said. They are both situated on the opposite side of the pavilion, on the same side as the festival’s entrance. He said he won’t have to worry about missing out on customers or getting deliveries at those locations.

“Over there, it’s normal,” he said. “Everything is normal, but this location is going to be a nightmare.”

Alon could not put a dollar amount on how much he stands to lose if the gates are not removed, but he could tell business is starting to slow down. He said the community on the Boulevard should have an opportunity to benefit from the event.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” he said. “The (promoter) comes and makes all his money, and we’re here the whole year, and he just leaves us out of the party. It’s like the (promoter) is building his own island.”

The Sun News left a message with CCMF officials seeking comment on Thursday, but has not heard back.

Mark Kruea, the city spokesman, said Thursday they have been in contact with operators to resolve some of the issues businesses are having with access and deliveries. He added the city helped some businesses located on 8th Ave N. on Thursday.

But as of late Thursday, some businesses are still having trouble adjusting to the gates and are not seeing much pedestrian traffic.

“We are conscious of the needs of all of the audiences this weekend and will try to adjust things as much as possible, although the gates do need to exist this weekend. ” Kruea said.

The city announced road closures earlier this week. But many business owners said they weren’t aware of the black covered gates that were put up on Wednesday. Alon said he could have prepared his restaurant staff for the change if officials would have alerted businesses directly.

A manager at Sugar Twist, a candy and ice cream shop beside NY Pizza Kitchen, said he also wasn’t expecting to see the gate outside of his storefront. Oriel Edri, who worked in the store Thursday afternoon, said he is not sure how this is going to affect business this weekend. But he fears there won’t be as many people in the store as in previous year during the festival.

“Mostly, from what I can deduce, a lot of people are coming from the back,” Edri said. “That kind of limits our potential for the weekend.”

Daniel Becker, who helps run Art Burger Sushi Bar a few doors down from NY Pizza Kitchen, is also seeing the effects the barricades and street closings are having on business in the area.

“If this wasn’t here, typically you would have droves of people up and down the boulevard,” he said. “Now they’re kind of flushing to the ocean side of the Boulevard.”

Becker said the weekend of the festival is usually one of the busiest times of the year, but instead they are blocked off from everyone and foot traffic is minimal. He said it’s like being on an island.

The three-day event was initially rescheduled for September of last year after it was canceled last June due to COVID-19. It was then rescheduled for this week when conditions did not improve.

The festival, which Becker said, would bring large crowds and sales is “causing us to lose sales and volume because of how they’re setting up.”