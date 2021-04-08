This Charlotte-famous pizza restaurant has opened a second location in Dilworth.

Sal’s Pizza Factory has opened its second location in Dilworth. CharlotteFive

Over the years, Sal’s Pizza Factory has gathered almost a cult-like following, with fans of the Jersey-style pizza swearing by its thin, crispy crust and plethora of toppings.

On Wednesday, April 7, Sal’s opened its second Charlotte location, originally reported by Unpretentious Palate. The new Sal’s is at 2212 Park Road in the former Chi’s Pizza restaurant. It shares a shopping center with Inizio’s Pizza, which serves a Neapolitan-style pie.

Sal’s expansion could officially make that Dilworth corner a hot spot for Charlotte’s pizza fans — move over, Pizza Midwood.

“We love this neighborhood, we love the walking traffic,” Toby Hufhand, who is a partner at the new Sal’s, told CharlotteFive on Thursday. “Charlotte’s treated us so well. We’re just happy to give you some good pies.”

On your first visit to Sal’s, try a classic pie or go big with a Chicken Parm pizza, a Stuffed BBQ Bacon pizza or a Buffalo Calamari pizza. It’s even got the best vegan pizza in Charlotte, according to a source in a 2019 CharlotteFive article.

Sal’s Pizza Factory owners Toby Hufhand, Giovanni Colandrea, and Fabio Durazzo at their new location at 2214 Park Rd. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

For the record, the Monmouth, New Jersey-style pizza is thin crust, similar to a New York-style pizza, according to Sal’s website. “This Jersey-style pizza has a crispy crust that’s not so easily foldable, stacked to the ceiling with toppings, it dissuades you from even attempting the fold in most situations.”

Owner Fabio Durrazo (aka Sal), who said he’s been making pizza for 25 years, said he’s excited to open the new restaurant that’s been six months in the making. “That’s all I do, is make pizzas,” he said.

A split pizza at Sal’s with half Bruschetta: buffalo mozzerella, tomato, garlic, basil, and half Margherita: buffalo mozerella, basil, olive oil drizzle. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Sal’s has more than pizza: “We’ve also got a lot of pastas, eggplant parm, cheesesteaks and incredible wings — all Sal’s recipes,” said Hufhand, who told us he was the first customer at the original Sal’s Pizza Factory and is excited to partner with Durrazo on the new spot.

Hufhand called the pandemic a learning experience. He said Sal’s business has remained steady and they decided to stick with delivery and to-go only for the second Sal’s location. There is a counter at the new site that can seat about four people that will be open to grab a slice, after all the COVID-19 restrictions lift, Hufhand said.

Durrazo opened the original Sal’s on Monroe Road in East Charlotte’s Echo Hills neighborhood. The Monroe Road restaurant’s dining room, which is currently closed, also will reopen when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Deliveries can be made within a 5-mile radius of each location, Hufhand said, and the team is working on an app to help make pickups more efficient. The new location will have about a dozen full and part time employees. The original site has about the same now, but expects to hire more once the dining room reopens.

Pepperoni Pinwheels at Sal’s Pizza Factory. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

3723 Monroe Road and now at 2212 Park Road

Instagram: @salspizzafactory

Alex Cason contributed to this story.