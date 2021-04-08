Suspect in killing of 5 in York County was former NFL player from Rock Hill, sources say

More from the series Rock Hill mass shooting A beloved Rock Hill doctor, his wife, grandchildren and a worker were killed in a mass shooting in York County. Sources say former NFL player Phillip Adams was the shooter. Expand All

The suspect who shot six people in York County Wednesday, killing five before later killing himself, has been identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, the York County Coroner and sources told The Herald.

Adams, 32, played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets in a six-year career that began in 2010. He was drafted in the seventh round in 2010 by the 49ers.

Sources told The Herald that Adams was found by police in his family’s home, down the street from the shooting site. After police surrounded the home, Adams is believed to have shot himself, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner.

Law enforcement sources said Adams’ mother was inside the family home during part of a standoff with police. Adams’ mother was safely removed from the home by police before Adams was found dead, sources told The Herald.

His mother was a former teacher in the Rock Hill school district who was disabled after a car crash in 2010, The Herald reported at that time.

Adams attended South Carolina State University after starring in football and basketball at Rock Hill High School.

Phillip Adams, center, is surrounded by teammates Devin Ware, left, Ladarious Moore, right, and Tori Gurley, behind, as they celebrate winning the Big 16 state championship against Stratford in 2004.

During the 2012 NFL season with the Raiders, he suffered two concussions over a three-game stretch, which, combined with a groin injury, eventually ended his season. He also had a gruesome broken left ankle in 2010.

The crime scene

Dr. Robert Lesslie and the others were shot at Lesslie’s home late Wednesday, York County Sheriff’s Office and York County Coroner officials said.

Officials have not said what the motive was.

Robert Lesslie and Lesslie’s wife, two grandchildren, and two maintenance workers were at the house. One of the workers, and the four members of the Lesslie family were killed, another person was wounded in the attack, and airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast identified the victims found dead in the house as: Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70; his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69; Adah Lesslie, 9; and Noah Lesslie, 5. The kids were two of the Lesslies’ grandchildren.

James Lewis, 39, of Gastonia, N.C., was found dead outside the home, Gast said.

Robert Lesslie had practiced medicine in York County for decades, with a specialty in emergency room medicine. He was medical director of the Emergency Room at Piedmont Medical Center for 15 years and worked at several other Charlotte-area hospitals, according to his biography from his medical practice.

He was medical director of Riverview House Calls & Riverview Hospice & Palliative Care.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Resources for mental health help Free crisis support is available: National Crisis text line: Text HOME to 741741.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255

Charlotte Observer reporter Alaina Getzenberg contributed to this report

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.