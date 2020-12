Latest News Myrtle Beach senior plays over 373 rounds of golf in 2020 December 15, 2020 12:33 PM

Jimmy Dean, a 75-year-old Myrtle Beach resident played his 373rd round of golf for the year at Pine Lakes Country Club on Monday. Dean, who hoped to play a round of golf for every day of the year 2020, has already surpassed his goal. Dec. 14, 2020.