Latest News Penguin chick at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach creating a splash December 10, 2020 12:32 PM

Ripley’s Aquarium Myrtle Beach SC named their first penguin chick after Egerton Burroughs, longtime Grand Strand real estate mogul and owner of old Pavilion theme park. Two-month-old Egerton, nicknamed “The Edge,” will start swim lessons soon.