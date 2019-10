Latest News 65th Anniversary of Hurricane Hazel, South Carolina’s deadliest storm October 15, 2019 07:29 AM

Hazel made landfall as a category 4 hurricane right on the NC/SC state line on October 15, 1954, with 140 mph winds. Myrtle Beach recorded a wind gust of 106 mph and winds were estimated between 130-150 mph between Myrtle Beach, SC and Cape Fear NC.