Latest News NHC forecasts Hurricane Dorian as Category 4 with 130 mph winds before U.S. landfall August 29, 2019 12:57 PM

Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a major hurricane — possibly a Category 4 — when it approaches the U.S. coast early next week, according to the 8 a.m. update on Thursday, August 29, from the National Hurricane Center.