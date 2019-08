Latest News Father of an infant that was found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach hotel charged with homicide by child abuse August 29, 2019 10:24 AM

Geames Kena Ratliff, the father of an infant who died after being found unresponsive in a Myrtle Beach hotel room, was charged with homicide by child abuse. Ratliff had his initial hearing today in Myrtle Beach court.