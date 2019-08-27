Bernie Sanders to bring his Green New Deal plan to South Carolina campaign stop

Meet the Candidate: Bernie Sanders The 77-year-old Bernie Sanders hopes that in 2020, his progressive message has sunk in so deeply that the Democratic Party is ready to make him its new leader. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The 77-year-old Bernie Sanders hopes that in 2020, his progressive message has sunk in so deeply that the Democratic Party is ready to make him its new leader.

After visiting the Midlands earlier this month, 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will return to South Carolina Thursday for a two-day trip.

The U.S. senator from Vermont will make X stops in the Pee Dee and will focus on climate change, according to a statement from his campaign.

Sanders will hold a town hall Thursday in Myrtle Beach. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event at Chapin Park on North Kings Highway.

On Friday, Sanders will hold a shrimp and grits breakfast in Georgetown at the Beck Recreation Center. The event will start at 9 a.m., but doors will open at 8:30 a.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanders released a $16.3 trillion plan to fight climate change last week. His plan — which he’s calling the Green New Deal after the same-named congressional proposal — is focused on curbing the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and eliminating fossil fuel use by 2050.