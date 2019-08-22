Latest News

An elephant at Riverbanks Zoo has died

Riverbanks Zoo elephants seen as coworkers rather than exhibits

Elephant manager Andrea Mueller goes over care shown to elephants at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, S.C. By
Up Next
Elephant manager Andrea Mueller goes over care shown to elephants at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, S.C. By
COLUMBIA

Robin, Riverbanks Zoo’s eldest elephant, has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of one of Riverbanks’ two African elephants,” the zoo posted on its Instagram account.

The post said the elephant passed away unexpectedly overnight. The elephants had been scheduled to be shipped to another zoo.

Listen to our daily briefing:

“Robin had a lot of spunk and acted half her age,” John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, said. “At 49, she lived well beyond her life expectancy because of the tremendous care she received throughout her life. We love her, and we will miss her.”

The zoo’s elephant exhibit will be closed Thursday.

Profile Image of Jeff Wilkinson
Jeff Wilkinson
Jeff Wilkinson has worked for The State for both too long and not long enough. He’s covered politics, city government, history, business, the military, marijuana and the Iraq War. Jeff knows the weird, wonderful and untold secrets of South Carolina. Buy him a shot and he’ll tell you all about them.
  Comments  