An elephant at Riverbanks Zoo has died
Riverbanks Zoo elephants seen as coworkers rather than exhibits
Robin, Riverbanks Zoo’s eldest elephant, has died.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of one of Riverbanks’ two African elephants,” the zoo posted on its Instagram account.
The post said the elephant passed away unexpectedly overnight. The elephants had been scheduled to be shipped to another zoo.
“Robin had a lot of spunk and acted half her age,” John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, said. “At 49, she lived well beyond her life expectancy because of the tremendous care she received throughout her life. We love her, and we will miss her.”
The zoo’s elephant exhibit will be closed Thursday.
