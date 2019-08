Latest News Missing swimmer in Intracoastal Waterway: search resumes August 12, 2019 01:42 PM

Roger “Trell” Wigfall, 21, of Pawleys Island, SC was reported as a missing swimmer in the Intracoastal Waterway. SCDNR & rescue crews are searching near the Wacca Wache Marina in Murrells Inlet in Horry County.