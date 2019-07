Latest News Tour of S.C. 31 southern extension work July 15, 2019 05:43 PM

Members of the S.C.D.O.T. gave local media a tour of the ongoing S.C. 31 southern extension on Monday. Once completed, the new, 3.8 miles of the Carolina Bays Parkway will connect with S.C. Highway 707. July 15, 2019.