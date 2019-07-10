Diver finds dead body floating in South Carolina marina while working on boat, cops say

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A body was found in a South Carolina marina Wednesday morning, police say.

A diver doing maintenance on a boat in the Charleston City Marina found the dead man floating in the water around 10:20 a.m., Charleston police said.

Investigators were at the marina Wednesday, and a cause of death has not been determined by the coroner, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW