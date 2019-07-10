Latest News

Diver finds dead body floating in South Carolina marina while working on boat, cops say

A body was found in a South Carolina marina Wednesday morning, police say.

A diver doing maintenance on a boat in the Charleston City Marina found the dead man floating in the water around 10:20 a.m., Charleston police said.

Investigators were at the marina Wednesday, and a cause of death has not been determined by the coroner, police said.

