Latest News
Diver finds dead body floating in South Carolina marina while working on boat, cops say
Know these water safety tips as weather warms
Up Next
A body was found in a South Carolina marina Wednesday morning, police say.
A diver doing maintenance on a boat in the Charleston City Marina found the dead man floating in the water around 10:20 a.m., Charleston police said.
Investigators were at the marina Wednesday, and a cause of death has not been determined by the coroner, police said.
Comments