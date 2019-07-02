Explosion in Ballantyne levels house; rescue in progress, authorities say in NC

Explosion levels house in Ballantyne Flames erupt from home from Ballantyne after an explosion. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Flames erupt from home from Ballantyne after an explosion.

An explosion from a fire destroyed a house in the Ballantyne Country Club in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

At 3 p.m., firefighters tweeted that a rescue was “in progress.”

At least 80 firefighters were “actively working” the scene, the department stated.

The explosion at around 2 p.m. released a plume of thick black smoke. The force of the explosion could be felt in Ballantyne Corporate Park and surrounding neighborhoods.

Earlier, Medic reported it was “evaluating two patients” from surrounding homes for non life-threatening injuries. Medic’s mass casualty bus was providing support to Charlotte firefighters.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that the structural collapse in the 11000 block of James Jack Lane was due to fire. The home is near Ballantyne Country Club golf course, off Lancaster Highway.





Paul Aarons’ backyard backs up to Jockeys Ridge Drive, which is just around the corner from the explosion. Aarons was in his kitchen when he heard a massive boom and the entire house shook, he said.

The boom felt so close that he assumed someone had run a car into his garage. He hurried outside and was surprised to find no damageanywhere.

“Now that I’m hearing (it was) an explosion – it must have been a massive explosion,” he said. “I hope no one was home.”

A chaotic scene

Neighbors in the area immediately took to social media to report hearing the explosion and asking for information.

Many reported a chaotic scene of fire trucks, police cars and ambulances flooding neighborhood streets, as helicopters buzzed over head. Roads into the community were quickly blocked and detours put in place, as emergency responders asked people to avoid the immediate area.

Some described the explosion on social media as feeling like an earthquake, while others wondered if there had been an “underground explosion.”

Neighbors tweeted that homes shook in the area, and office workers in Ballantyne Corporate Place said they could feel the shaking as high as the fifth floor.

One person said he was at work in Ballantyne Village “and my whole chair shook and the doors flew open.”

“Explosion in Ballantyne just shook my building,” Chad Clark tweeted. “I can see smoke in the distance.”





“Felt our whole building shake in #ballantyne #charlottenc,” tweeted Erica Garcia Thomas. “What is going on?”

This is a developing story.