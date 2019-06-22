Latest News
Live: 2020 Dems to make pitch to SC voters at convention, Planned Parenthood forum
The battle for 2020: Possible Democratic presidential nominees
Nearly all of the 24 Democrats running for president are in Columbia Saturday where they will get a chance to make their pitch to voters.
Twenty-two candidates are expected to speak at the S.C. Democratic Party Convention, and 20 will take the stage at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund presidential forum, the first of its kind in the 2020 cycle, the group said.
Follow us here at thestate.com for live updates throughout the day’s events. We’ll kick off our coverage at 9 a.m.
A counterprotest is expected outside the forum, planned by national groups Students for Life of American and the University of South Carolina’s Advocates for Life.
