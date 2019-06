Latest News Myrtle Beach art exhibit to bring awareness of plastic pollution in the ocean June 13, 2019 08:13 AM

The "Can't You Sea? Ocean Artifact Exhibit is running from June 15-September 8, 2019 at the Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B Chapin Art Museum in Myrtle Beach. The exhibit features the work of six artist who work with discarded plastics.