Ohio tourist found dead in waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Outer Banks

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

The body of a 53-year-old Ohio tourist was pulled from the waters off Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday, according to the National Park Service.

The identity of the man and cause of death were not released, but officials say he was visiting the Outer Banks with family members from Bellbrook, Ohio.

The incident marks at least the eighth water related-death this year along North Carolina’s beaches.

National Park Service officials say the man’s death happened around 11:50 a.m. in the Buxton area of the park.

“A family member brought the 53-year-old male... to shore where CPR efforts were initiated by bystanders. The CPR efforts were unsuccessful,” a press release said. “Cause of death is unknown until a medical examination is performed.”

The man was not using a floatation device, park officials said.

Many of the deaths off North Carolina’s beaches this year have been blamed on swift rip currents, which can pull swimmers far away from beaches. However, autopsy results revealing cause of death have not been made public.

There was a high risk of “dangerous rip currents” along the park’s beaches Monday, officials said.

It’s considered the first “water-related fatality” this year in the park. All the other deaths have occurred off beach communities to the south, including Emerald Isle and Atlantic Beach.

Among the deaths is a 24-year-old man who drowned trying to rescue a 5-year boy from a rip current, two Wake Forest High students, and a Marine stationed at Camp Lejeune.

The National Park Service says there were five water-related deaths at the park in in 2018, seven in 2017, and eight in 2016.