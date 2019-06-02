Latest News
‘Marine animal’ attack severely injures 17-year-old girl at NC beach, officials say
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being bitten by a “marine animal” at a North Carolina beach.
The bite happened at around noon Sunday at Fort Macon State Park in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, according to a press release from the Atlantic Beach Fire Department.
The girl’s hands and legs are severely injured, and she was taken by helicopter to Vidant Medical Center, according to the release.
A park ranger told WCTI that the girl was bitten by a shark.
But the Atlantic Beach Fire Department can’t yet confirm what bit her, the release said.
“We will provide further updates when more accurate information is received,” it said.
