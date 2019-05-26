Latest News
South Carolina makes top five for key in-state recruit
Securing talented in-state linemen has long been a staple of South Carolina’s football success.
The day before Memorial Day, the Gamecocks found a spot in the top group for in-state four-star Tonka Hemingway.
The soft-spoken Conway star tweeted his top five, which included USC alongside UNC, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Duke. On 247’s crystal balls, every prediction currently has him ending up a Gamecock.
Hemingway is the No. 5 ranked player in the state in the 247 Sports composite rankings and the No. 207 player in the country. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. saw him during the evaluation period.
He claims offers from Alabama and Clemson.
The brother of former Michigan receiver Junior Hemingway, Tonka Hemingway projects as a defensive tackle at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds. He has started for the Tigers since his freshman year.
Last season, he played both ways, posting 60 tackles, 20 for loss, and three sacks.
