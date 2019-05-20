Military aircraft crashes in North Carolina after pilot ejects, Marines say

A file photo shows an AV-8B Harrier military jet, the same type of aircraft that crashed in North Carolina on Monday. News & Observer

A military plane crashed in North Carolina on Monday, according to the Marine Corps.

The pilot safely ejected before the crash in Craven County, and no deaths have been reported, according to a Facebook post from the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The AV-8B Harrier based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point crashed near Havelock, according to the post. That is more than 130 miles east of Raleigh.

Craven County Emergency Services responded to reports of the crash after 6 p.m., according to WCTI. The crash caused a fire, but first responders put it out, the TV station reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash, which the Marines called an “accident” in the post.

The area where the jet went down has been cordoned off by the military, which said deputies from the Havelock Sheriff’s Department were among the first responders, according to the post.

The Marines said there are no reports of property damage, and while there have been no civilian deaths reported, there is no information if there were any injuries.

The pilot was taken to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern for further evaluation, according to the post.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

SHARE COPY LINK A surveillance camera from a local business captured the C-130 military cargo plane crashing outside of Savannah, Ga., last year. At least five people were killed in the crash.