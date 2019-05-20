‘Is that an eyeball I see?’ Alligator stuck under NC home was so big, the house shook

An officer attempts to control the alligator after it was pulled from under a home in Bolton, North Carolina Kathy Brown video screenshot

Alligators found in yards and on porches have become increasingly common in the Carolinas, but one North Carolina family needed specialized help May 15 when an alligator was found “stuck” under their home.

Kathy Brown posted a video of the removal effort, showing officers on their bellies under her daughter’s porch in Bolton, trying to pull the “mad and hissing” alligator out. The community is about 125 miles southeast of Raleigh.

At one point, it got “hung up on something,” Brown says in her video. “Is that an eyeball I see? That’s an eye,” she asks in the video, as animal control officers tugged at ropes.

The alligator was eventually freed (after more than 20 minutes) and was dragged out with its jaws open, prompting screams and gasps from a crowd of neighbors in the yard.

Brown, a teacher and school bus driver, told WECT she was at work when her son-in-law called to report an alligator under his porch.

He was alerted after hearing something under the floor when he got home from work, she says in the video. He thought it was a dog, but “stuck his head up underneath ... and there was that big gator,” Brown says in the video.

It was so big that the trailer actually bounced up when “he flopped,” WECT reported. “Through the floor, you could feel the trailer shake,” Brown told the station.

NC Wildlife Resources Commission official Scott Pritchard told WAVY that he was “baffled” as to why such a large alligator showed up under a trailer in Bolton, a Columbus County town more than 40 miles from the coast.

“It’s wet around there, but not to the point you would expect that type of animal to show up where it did,” he was quoted saying. “We don’t know why it showed up.”