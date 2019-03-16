‘Pants Book Guy’ shoves $300 of comic books in trousers from local shop, report says

A Columbia comic book shops has a name for a villain that walked into the store, according to the shop.

“Pants Book Guy.”

That’s what Cosmic Ray’s is calling the alleged thief who shoved $300 worth of comic books down his britches and walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise, according to a police report.

The Devine Street comic book, video game, music and movie store posted on social media about the theft on Thursday, showing video footage and pictures of the incident and starting “#pantsbookguy”

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

A police report by Richland County Sheriff’s Department elaborates on the pants stuffing.

“(The owner) reported that an unknown subject entered his business, browsed the store, selected several books, concealed the books in his pants, and exited the business without rendering payment,” the report reads.

The report describes the alleged perpetrator as a white male, about 5’09”, around 160 pounds with close cut brown hair and glasses. He wore a blue hoodie, black back pack and gray pants, the report says.

A Columbia Police Department spokesperson also said one of its officers responded to the reported shoplifting.

In the posted surveillance footage, a person who works at the store narrates what’s happening in the video and emphatically labels the person in the video “pants book guy” when the comics appear to be shoved in the pants.

“That man right there has books in his pants,” the narrator said, reiterating, “Pants Book Guy.”

The person that appears to have the books in his pants looks like he waves as he leaves, “just to add insult to injury,” the video’s narrator said.