SC prison employee reports being sexually assaulted by inmate, corrections department says

By Emily Bohatch

March 08, 2019 01:24 PM

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
Authorities are investigating after an employee at a South Carolina prison reported being sexually assaulted by an inmate, Department of Corrections officials said.

The staff member reported the alleged assault Wednesday at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, SCDC spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said.

Ridgeland Correctional is a medium security facility located in Ridgeland.

The employee was taken to a local hospital and treated, Shain said. He or she was later released.

The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and SCDC’s Police Services division are investigating the alleged assault. No charges have been filed in the case thus far.

