Medic to keep job after sharing his photo of suicide victim on Facebook, SC officials say

An emergency medical technician in South Carolina took a picture of a man who had died by suicide and posted the image to Facebook, state regulators found.

After the March 2018 Facebook post, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials investigated. They disciplined the EMT, Trevor Sizemore, with a $250 fine. They also voted to fine him a total $500 and suspend him for three months if he doesn’t complete a class and otherwise stay out of trouble within a year.

According to DHEC meeting documents: “Mr. Sizemore and his partner were dispatched to a residence for a patient with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The patient was pronounced dead on arrival. Mr. Sizemore took a picture of the deceased patient on his personal cell phone and uploaded it onto his Facebook page.”

Sizemore took the picture on Oct. 8, 2017 and posted it to his Facebook page Jan. 6, 2018, the Greenwood Index-Journal reports. County officials alerted state regulators in March 2018, according to DHEC. State regulators and Sizemore agreed to the consent order, finalized in the meeting this week.

Contacted by the New York Post, Sizemore said he was innocent. He told the newspaper his innocence would be “proven very soon.”

“Through polygraph, court, so be it,” he told the Post. “Why don’t you write your article on the good things I’ve done for people? What is wrong with you?”

DHEC wrote in the order: “First, Mr. Sizemore committed misconduct by revealing confidences entrusted to him in the course of medical attendance. Second, Mr. Sizemore committed misconduct by failing to comply with the confidentiality provisions of the state EMS Act, which state that the identity of a patient must be treated as confidential.”

If Sizemore does not follow what he agreed to in the consent order, he will owe another $250 from the fine and have his license suspended for three months, as outlined by the DHEC.