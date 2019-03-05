Three Midlands teens are missing. SC cops searching for them and a person of interest

South Carolina law enforcement is searching for three missing teenagers in addition to a person of interest.
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said two girls and and a boy, all 15-year-olds from the Midlands, are “believed to be together” along with a 27-year-old man and might be in the Myrtle Beach area, WMBF reported.
Sheriff’s deputies consider Natalia Karen Alexis Deese, Kayla Gail Woods, and David Will Stogner runaways who were all last seen Sunday, according to WLTX.
The girls were last seen at one of their houses and Stogner was spotted getting into a car with William Arthur Varndaore, per the Chronicle-Independent.
Varnadore, who police called a person of interest, was driving a silver 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse with license plate reading QLT-166, WIS reported. He is described as 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, according to the TV station, which reported Deese is 5-4 and 245 pounds with blue eyes and black hair; Woods is 5-2 and 160 pounds with brown eyes and hair; and Stogner is 5-2 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.
