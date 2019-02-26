Search underway for gunman after woman dies in mall parking lot, SC cops say

A search is under way for the gunman in the shooting of a woman who died at a South Carolina shopping mall Tuesday, the Charleston Police Department said.
A man was arguing with the woman in a parking lot at the Citadel Mall about 5:30 p.m., police said in a news release. Police added the man and woman knew each other.
The man shot the woman before driving away, according to the news release, which said “police are trying to identify the suspect.”
After being shot, the woman attempted to drive but crashed her car and died at the scene, witnesses told police, according to WCIV.
No other injuries were reported by police, according to the news release.
The woman’s identity has not been released to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-743-7200.
The Citadel Mall is where a new HBO series is being filmed in the space that was occupied by Sears before closing after 37 years, postandcourier.com reported. The show is “The Righteous Gemstones” and stars Danny McBride and John Goodman among others, according to the newspaper.
Check back for updates, this is a developing story.
