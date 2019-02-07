Latest News

His dad took him to the bus stop but boy never got to school. Now they're missing, NC cops say

By Noah Feit

February 07, 2019

The Avery County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man and his son.
A North Carolina man and his 7-year-old son disappeared Thursday morning, according to Avery County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Bledsoe was last seen driving his son, Wesley, to a school bus stop, the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

According to Sheriff Kevin Frye, Daniel Bledsoe did not let Wesley board the bus because it was muddy and they got back into the White 2007 Honda CRV and drove away, WFMY reported.

The sheriff’s office said Daniel Bledsoe never returned home, and when his wife called the school she was told Wesley never arrived, according to the Facebook post.

Wesley and Daniel Bledsoe were entered as “missing persons,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

No Amber Alert has been issued, but the sheriff’s office listed Wesley as “possibly endangered based on some information from the child’s mother,” WFMY reported.

The sheriff’s office described Wesley as “4-feet tall and 50 (pounds) with dark blonde hair.”

The SUV Daniel Bledsoe was driving is damaged on the front quarter panel of the driver’s side, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office 828-733-2071.

