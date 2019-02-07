BB&T, SunTrust announce blockbuster merger as Charlotte gains a new bank headquarters

BB&T and SunTrust Banks announced Thursday that they have agreed to merge in a $66 billion deal to form a new bank that will be headquartered in Charlotte.

The blockbuster deal will alter Charlotte’s banking landscape, which has lost bank headquarters in recent years through industry combinations. As a result of those deals, Bank of America is the only bank headquartered in the city of Charlotte.

The combination of Winston-Salem-based BB&T and Atlanta’s SunTrust will form the sixth-largest U.S. bank by assets and deposits, the companies said.

It was not immediately clear what the deal will mean for Charlotte as far as jobs or where the headquarters will go. Executives for both banks are expected to discuss the merger on an 8:30 a.m. conference call with analysts.

A name for the new bank is expected to be determined before the deal closes in the fourth quarter of this year. Approvals are still needed from regulators and shareholders of each bank.

In a statement, BB&T CEO Kelly King said the deal will create a company with scale needed to compete in the “rapidly evolving world of financial services.”

In Charlotte, the new bank will house an innovation and technology center focused on digital transformation, the companies said. BB&T is expected to maintain its community banking center in Winston-Salem.

The new bank is expected to have approximately $442 billion in assets. That appears to put it just behind Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank.





BB&T has a significant presence in Charlotte already, including naming rights for The Charlotte Knights stadium.

The deal comes at a time when Charlotte has been in a close race with San Francisco for the title of second-largest U.S. banking center.

That has been a reflection of two factors: Charlotte’s loss of banking headquarters, and restrictions the Federal Reserve placed last year on Wells Fargo’s growth following a 2016 scandal over unauthorized accounts and newer instances of customer harm.

That ranking is based on the value of loans and other assets held by banks headquartered in both cities.







This is a developing story. Check back for updates.