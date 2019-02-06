SC man taunted cops on Facebook that he was ‘right under their noses.’ They found him

It’s not a good idea to taunt law enforcement.

Especially if you are a suspect in crimes that are being investigated.

A South Carolina man is learning that the hard way. Two days after he went on Facebook to taunt law enforcement Justin Scott Coe was locked up in the Anderson County Detention Center, jail records show.

The 28-year-old was arrested Feb. 1 “on suspicion of stealing at least one truck and breaking into a house” on Jan. 18, WYFF reported.

But on Jan. 30, Coe was bragging on Facebook.

In the post, Coe called law enforcement stupid, and used a vulgar term before adding they are “looking for me and I’m right under their noses — feeling fabulous.”

Facebook screen grab

Coe has also posted photos of him holding guns on his Facebook page.

What Coe might not have known was that he was already a suspect in two crimes, according to WSPA. After finding the stolen truck, investigators had the evidence they needed to arrest Coe, the TV station reported.

When Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies went to take Coe into custody, he resisted, per WYFF.

His mug shot shows his left eye is swollen shut, but there is no word on how he sustained the injury.

Coe was taken to the Anderson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, grand larceny and resisting arrest, jail records show. The Anderson resident remains behind bars, according to the jail.