Christmastime murder suspect makes first appearance in Horry County court

A man accused of killing a man and leaving him in a car along the side of a road will remain in jail after a judge rejected setting bond.

Kevin Ronette Stanley appeared in court at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday. A judge declined to set bond on his murder charge as it can only be set by a circuit court judge. Stanley was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and obstructing justice.

Stanley is accused of killing Brian Nunn, 42, of Shallotte, North Carolina.

On Dec. 22, officers responded to James Bellamy Circle near S.C. 111 in the Little River area and found Nunn dead in a vehicle along the road. Investigators say Stanley shot Nunn multiple times.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News