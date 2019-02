‘Everybody loves a train’: Rehab project will raise the speed of freight in Horry County

February 04, 2019 03:56 PM

R. J. Corman and Horry County leaders broke ground on the $17.5 million TIGER Grant Project. The 4-year railroad project is meant to rehabilitate the rail to allow to reach speeds of 25 miles per hour, improving service to the area. Feb 03, 2019.