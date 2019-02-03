Latest News

College team gets off bus just before it explodes on major highway, NC officials say

By Noah Feit

February 03, 2019 06:02 PM

The Hampton University track team’s bus caught on fire on the way home from a competition at the University of South Carolina.
A group of college athletes escaped injuries after their bus went up in flames Saturday night and exploded on the side of a major interstate in North Carolina, officials said.

The Hampton University track team was on its way home to Virginia following a meet in Columbia hosted by the University of South Carolina, according to the Pirates website.

Smoke was coming out of the back of the charter bus and the driver pulled over along I-95 in Wilson County, WRAL reported.

Wilson County officials reported there were 41 college students on board the bus, and the driver helped get the teamevcacuated, according to a post on its Facebook page.

A student said the team had been off the bus for close to 10 minutes when the vehicle exploded, per WRAL.

No injures were reported, according to the county’s post.

Another bus was sent from Virginia to get the Hampton track team, WTVD reported. They returned to campus by 5:30 a.m.Sunday, according to WRAL.

“Great teamwork ... Job well done! Teamwork!” read the county’s Facebook post.

