Hundreds plunge into chilly Myrtle Beach waters for Special Olympics

By

February 02, 2019 04:34 PM

About 700 people jumped into the frigid Atlantic surf in Myrtle Beach on Saturday as part of the 14th Annual Polar Plunge and Plunge Party. Hosted by S.C. Law Enforcement Torch Run, the event raised over $100,000 for the Special Olympics of S.C.