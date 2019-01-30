Nikki Haley wants $200,000 per speaking gig plus use of private jet, report says

Nikki Haley is looking for a big payday after leaving the Trump administration.

As an in-demand public speaker since she resigned as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations last year, Haley is asking for $200,000 per speaking engagement and the use of a private jet, according to sources who spoke to CNBC.

That puts Haley — often mentioned as a future Republican presidential candidate — in the range of what former presidents and others are paid for speeches, alongside former first lady Michelle Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, CNBC reports.

Haley signed with the Washington Speakers Bureau after leaving the Trump administration. Speaking gigs outside the United States could bring in even more for Haley, the financial network said.

A request for comment from the Washington Speakers Bureau was not immediately returned to The State.

The money could come in handy for Haley, who reported up to $1 million in debt on federal disclosure forms before leaving her job at the United Nations. The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed a complaint against Haley last October for accepting several rides on private airplanes from S.C. businessmen during her time in office.

Haley returned to the Carolinas in November to speak in Charlotte where she accepted the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas award from Charlotte Chamber of Commerce. She still was U.N. ambassador at the time and received no compensation for her appearance, the Chamber told The State on Wednesday.

SHARE COPY LINK Former South Carolina Gov. and current United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley was named the 2018 Citizen of the Carolinas on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 in Charlotte, NC. Haley expressed her love for the two Carolinas during her acceptance speech.

Haley has not announced firm plans for what she will do after 14 years in public service. Haley and her husband, Michael, recently sold their Lexington County home, saying their family plans to stay in New York City until their son finishes high school. Haley also has said she plans to write a book about her time in the Trump administration.