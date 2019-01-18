Latest News

Bernie Sanders is having a Columbia town hall on MLK Day. Here’s where

By Bristow Marchant

January 18, 2019 10:59 AM

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, speaking at a "Medicare-for-All" rally in Columbia, SC, on Oct. 20, 2018.
COLUMBIA, SC

Sen. Bernie Sanders is speaking at a town hall on Monday in Columbia.

The town hall will follow Sanders’ previously announced appearance at the annual King Day at the Dome rally at the S.C. State House, the S.C. NAACP confirmed Friday.

The town hall will be held at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington St., after the end of the State House rally at approximately 1 p.m. It will be a moderated forum hosted by the S.C. NAACP.

Sanders’ office said more details of the event would be released later on Friday.

The democratic socialist Vermont senator is one of two prospective presidential candidates taking part in Monday’s rally at the State House. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., will also speak at the event.

Sanders last spoke in Columbia in October at a rally supporting a “Medicare for all” universal health care system.

