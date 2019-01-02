Latest News

Motorist shot while driving straight for NC trooper during escape attempt, cops say

By Mark Price

January 02, 2019 07:32 AM

Fernando Salazar The Wichita Eagle

A North Carolina state trooper is on leave after firing his gun at a motorist who allegedly drove straight at the officer during a traffic stop in the coastal town of Shallotte, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

State officials did not give the name or condition of the motorist involved in the press release, but said the driver was found “a short time later at the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.”

The incident happened at at 8:55 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop on N.C. 130 in Shallotte, about 40 miles southwest of Wilmington, said the statement.

“During the course of the stop, the trooper discharged his firearm as the violator vehicle accelerated towards him, fleeing the scene,” said a release from Sgt Chris Knox of the NC Depart of Public Safety.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting, said the release. “The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in any officer involved shooting,” said the state release.

State officials did not say why the motorist had been stopped by the trooper.

