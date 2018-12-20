Horry County Police investigating possible social media threat to area high schools

The Horry County Police Dept. was investigating Wednesday night a social media post that referenced a possible threat to some Horry County high schools and had been circulated and shared in the community.
The high schools include Conway, Carolina Forest, Aynor, Loris and Green Sea Floyds.
The department said in a statement that it was working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies and Horry County Schools to investigate the threat.
“Out of an abundance of caution, HCPD and our partners will have an increased presence at all local high schools Thursday morning,” Horry County posted on its Twitter page.
Anyone with additional information about the possible threat or its origin is asked to please call 843-915-TIPS (8477) or email crimetips@horrycounty.org, or call Conway Police at 843-248-1790.
Police indicated late Wednesday night that they had already heard from people attempting to assist.
