Should Confederate monuments be removed? The South is split, poll finds

Residents in the South are split on what to do with controversial monuments to Civil War and segregation-era figures. Most respondents in a new poll by Winthrop University want to do something about the monuments, but they don’t agree on what.

Meanwhile, a large number of respondents told Winthrop to leave monuments to Confederate soldiers right where they are.

Forty-two percent of Southerners said to leave Civil War memorials alone, according to the poll released Wednesday. While 28 percent said to add a plaque for context and historical interpretation, nearly one-fourth want to move the statutes to a museum. Only 5 percent want to remove them completely.

“All told, 56 percent want to do something other than simply leave the monuments and statues as they are, but these folks are very divided on what should be done,” said Winthrop poll director Scott Huffmon. “A strong plurality advocate leaving them as they are.”

But Southerners are less supportive of statues to leaders who supported racial segregation.

Only 30 percent said to leave those statues in public spaces. One-fourth said to add a marker, another fourth said to put them in a museum, while 13 percent said to remove them.

“Statues to avowed segregationists are more controversial than monuments to the Confederate fallen,” Huffmon said of the results. “A much slimmer plurality advocate leaving them as is while nearly as many would like to add a marker for historical context or move them to museums.

“While only 13 percent wish to remove them entirely, it is notable that this is more than twice as many people who want Confederate memorials wholly removed,” he said.

The poll contacted residents in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. The sample size does not allow for breakdowns by individual states, Winthrop said.

Battles over the battle flag

The Confederate flag is viewed unfavorably by 46 percent of respondents to the poll, while 37 percent see if somewhat or very favorably. Forty-seven percent see the flag primarily as a symbol of Southern pride, while 38 percent view it as an emblem of racial conflict.

Racial views on the flag are starkly split. Forty-four percent of whites view the flag favorably, while 58 percent of African-Americans have very unfavorable views of the flag. A majority of whites — 55 percent — hold a “Southern pride” view of the flag while most blacks - 64 percent - see racial conflict when they look at the flag.

Opinions on the region’s monuments are also split along racial lines. Forty-seven percent of Southern whites want to see Confederate monuments left as they are, and 34 percent say the same of segregationist leaders. A majority of blacks want to see both Confederate (55 percent) and pro-segregation memorials (62 percent) taken down.

Views on the cause of the Civil War remain split. A fourth of all respondents said it was caused by slavery; 21 percent said states’ rights; and half said both were equal causes.

What does that mean for race relations in the U.S. today? Forty-one percent say race relations are poor, and another 38 percent told Winthrop relations are “only fair.” Majorities of both blacks and whites see race relations as getting worse.

South Carolina monuments

The debate about the state’s Confederate past has been particularly accute in South Carolina. The State House in Columbia once flew the Confederate flag on its dome from 1962 to 2000, and still prominently featured the flag on its grounds until 2015, when it was removed after a racially-motivated mass shooting in a Charleston church.

The State House features a Confederate soldiers’ monument at Gervais and Main streets, as well as monuments to other controversial figures in state history like;

▪ Wade Hampton III, a Confederate general and slave owner who became South Carolina’s first post-Reconstruction governor from 1876 to 1879, then was U.S. senator from 1879 to 1891.

▪ Benjamin “Pitchfork Ben” Tillman, governor from 1890 to 1894 and U.S. senator from 1895 to 1918. Tillman was not in the Civil War but was the architect of the state’s 1895 Constitution that stripped blacks of most of their postwar civil rights. He also helped found Clemson and Winthrop universities, which both have administrative buildings named after Tillman.

▪ James Marion Sims, a surgeon hailed as the father of modern gynecology who is criticized for experimental surgeries performed on enslaved women without anesthesia. Sims moved to New York in 1850s before spending the Civil War in exile in Europe. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is among those who have called for a bust of Sims to be removed.

▪ Strom Thurmond, the state’s governor from 1947 to 1951 and U.S. senator from 1954 to 2003. Early in his lengthy career, Thurmond was a staunch advocate of racial segregation and ran for president in 1948 as a pro-segregation “Dixiecrat” after splitting from the Democratic Party over its civil rights plank.

Other proposed monuments for the State House grounds include one honoring African-Americans who served the Confederate Army and a statue of Robert Smalls, the future congressman who escaped slavery by commandeering a ship and sailing into the Union blockade of Charleston Harbor.

Across the border, the University of North Carolina is embroiled in a debate over what to do about a statue of a Confederate soldier on campus dubbed “Silent Sam.” Protesters pulled the statue off its base in August, and some are calling on the university to replace it.

A Christian nation threatened by political correctness

Among other findings in the poll

▪ Two-thirds of respondents believe “’political correctness’ threatens our liberty as Americans to speak to our minds.” Of Republican-leaning residents, 84 percent see political correctness as a threat. Even among Democratic voters, 49 percent aren’t fans of political correctness.

▪ A majority — 51 percent — said the United States was founded as an explicitly Christian nation, while 37 percent disagree. Sixty-seven percent of Republican-leaning residents say the U.S. was founded as a Christian nation, while 52 percent of Democrats say it was not. Three-quarters of white evangelicals agreed with the statement.

▪ President Donald Trump has more support in the region than he does nationwide. Forty-four percent of Southerners support Donald Trump versus 48 percent who disapprove of Trump’s job performance. Nationwide, Gallup found that 38 percent of Americans supported Trump during the same period, while 60 percent disapproved. Eighty percent of Republicans in the South approve of Trump while 91 percent of Southern Democrats disapprove.

▪ 56 percent of respondents say the country is on the wrong track, but that also depends on your party affiliation. 57 percent of Republicans say the country’s on the right track, whiel 87 percent of Democrats disagree. On the economy, 56 percent say the country’s economic condition is getting better, while 33 percent see it getting worse.

Callers for the Winthrop poll surveyed 969 residents in 11 Southern states by landline and cell phones between Nov. 10 and 20 and from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2. The poll has a margin of error of 3.15 percent.