SC ‘children lose’ in the classroom, teachers say. Here’s what they would change

On a Tuesday in November, “Jared” arrived in Jeff Maxey’s elementary-school class, accompanied by his state-required caseworker. The night before, the child’smother was arrested and hours later he was balled up in a fetal position under Maxey’s desk, “scared and alone,” Maxey told S.C. House members Monday.

An hour later, Blythewood High School teacher Lisa Ellis detailed to state senators how little planning time teachers get, how classroom sizes are too large and how teachers can spend seven weeks of school just readying their students for standardized tests.

“As an adult, when have you ever needed bubbling skills?” Ellis asked the Senate Finance Committee’s K-12 panel.

Education reform is slated to be the highlight of the 2019 legislative session, as the state tries to cope with losing classroom teachers — in part, because of working conditions and, in part, because of low pay.

Influential House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, says he will push for education reform when the Legislature reconvenes in January.

Meanwhile, state Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw — chair of the Senate Finance’s subcommittee — has told The State he sees an opportunity next year to work with Lucas to pass reform.

Unless the state takes aggressive steps to increase teacher pay, for example, Maxey — the 2019 S.C. teacher of the year — told legislators Monday the profession will become just a “stepping stone position” until a teacher moves on to another career.





“And South Carolina’s children lose.”