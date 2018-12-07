Essence Magazine says Hilton Head is good for your health. Here’s why

Hilton Head has made it onto another list as a popular vacation destination, but this time it’s all about being healthy.
Essence Magazine posted its “5 Weight Loss Retreats to attend to help with your New Year’s Resolutions,” and Hilton Head Health made the top spot.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It’s not the first time Hilton Head’s luxury weight loss resort has gained national attention.
It made the No. 1 spot on USA Today’s “Best Health and Wellness Resort” in 2017, and also Women’s Health Magazine’s 2017 “6 Best Weight Loss Camps.”
So if your New Years’ Resolution includes being healthy and fit in 2019, you won’t have to travel far.
Here are the other retreats included on the list:
Fab Body Retreat in Montego Bay, Jamaica, is a three-day fitness getaway. You can spend three nights at the Royalton Blue Waters while working on your New Years fitness resolution.
Canyon Ranch is a fitness retreat franchise that has locations in Las Vegas, Tucson and Lenox, Massachusetts. There are also a number of cruises you can sign up for.
Pritikin Health in Miami calls itself an “all-inclusive” health resort program
The Body Holiday is another island fitness retreat destination that Essence recommends people should go to. The St. Lucia retreat lets people relax and take part in a number of activities (scuba diving, tennis, golf, hiking and more).
Comments