SC prison guard had ‘romantic’ relationship with inmate, warrant says

A correctional officer at a South Carolina prison was arrested after carrying on a “romantic telephone relationship” with a Department of Corrections inmate, according to a statement from SCDC.
Tajiri Ashiki Uzani Belton was arrested Thursday and charged with misconduct in office, according to the statement.
According to Belton’s arrest warrant, she was carrying out the relationship with a male inmate from September 2017 until November 2018 while employed as an officer at Camille Graham Institution.
Camille Graham is a medium security prison, one of two facilities in the state that houses women.
Belton also received money from the inmate, which the inmate called a gift, according to the warrant. The money was sent to her home address.
The warrant also states that Belton had sent the inmate a controlled substance through the mail.
Correctional officers are not allowed to accept gifts from inmates or their families.
Comments