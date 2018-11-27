25 shootings, 16 days, 8 arrests. Wilmington police think gangs are involved

Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 26, Wilmington police say they’ve responded to 25 shootings in the city. Now, they say, they’ve made eight arrests in the spate of gun violence, and they call some of the suspects “verified gang members.”
In the string of shootings, six people were injured and one remains in critical condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
“Though some of the shootings are believed to be connected, several are believed to be isolated incidents,” Wilmington police said in a Facebook post announcing the arrests Monday.
Wilmington police said there were two shootings in the city early Sunday morning, injuring two. Officers responded to the first on Castle Street at 1:30 a.m. “after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of multiple rounds fired,” the department said in a separate post on Facebook. Officers found someone who had been shot, and first responders took the victim to the hospital.
The “Shotspotter” technology uses microphones placed around the city to determine where shots are fired in real time and alert officers, WRAL reports.
“About 45 minutes later, officers responded to the 1100 block of Queen Street. While on scene, police were notified that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital,” the department said.
A third person was injured by gunfire Sunday evening, according to WWAY. The television station reports that the victim was a juvenile.
Two of those arrested were wanted in connection with the Castle Street shooting, WECT reports. Police pulled over Teon Robinson, 32, and Kenneth Holmes, 32, both suspected gang members, and say they found guns and drugs.
Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said, “People are settling differences with guns. It’s a national issue we’re dealing with and we’re not immune to that,” according to WECT.
“People who are being released out of prison and jail, they’re integrating back into society and they’re getting back into the game,” the police chief said, WECT reports.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, those arrested include:
- “Alfred Clark, 34: Concealed gun after/while consuming alcohol, discharging firearms within city limits, going armed to the terror of the public, resisting/delaying obstructing an officer”
- “Narmel Davis, validated gang member, 17: Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a handgun by a minor”
- “Devonte Gibbs, validated gang member, 24: Felony probation violation (2 counts)”
- “Kenneth Holmes, validated gang member, 32: Possession of a firearm by felon, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana .5 to 1.5 ounce, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, open container after consuming”
- “Marquan Gibbs, 27: possession of a firearm by a felon, resist/delay/obstruct public officers”
- “Teon Robinson, validated gang member, 32: Possession of a firearm by felon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container after consuming”
- “Titus Damon, validated gang member, 24: Possession of firearm by a felon, possession of stolen firearm, discharging a firearm in city limits”
Comments