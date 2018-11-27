SC Gov. McMaster’s inauguration taking shape. And it has a hometown Columbia feel

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster released details Tuesday of his upcoming Jan. 9 inauguration, featuring a Columbia twist.
Compared to years past, the day’s inaugural prayer service will be held at First Presbyterian, rather than Trinity Episcopal.
McMaster is the first Columbia-native to be sworn in as governor since the 1800s, providing an opportunity to have the service at his home church, an option other governors — from outside Columbia — did not have.
“The inauguration is an historic and treasured event, and Peggy and I invite everyone to join us for this unique opportunity to celebrate all of the things that make South Carolina great,” McMaster said in a statement.
South Carolina’s 97th Inaugural Committee will be chaired by Linda and Bill Stern of Columbia. Bill Stern, chairman of the S.C. Ports Authority and finance chairman of McMaster’s campaign, also chaired former Gov. Mark Sanford’s 2007 inaugural committee.
“Under Governor McMaster’s leadership, South Carolina has a lot to celebrate; we look forward to an event that highlights the beauty and strength of our state and the boundless opportunity that lies ahead,” Bill Stern said in a statement.
The full list of inaugural committee members will be released in the coming days, according to a press release.
The schedule of events, released Tuesday, for Jan. 9 includes:
- 9 a.m. — Inaugural prayer service, open to the public at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St.
- 11 a.m. — Public swearing-in-ceremony on the south steps of the S.C. State House
- 2 to 4 p.m. — McMaster family open house at the Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland St.
- 7:30 to 11 p.m. — Inaugural ball at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. Details regarding schedule and ticket information can be found at https://ssl.sc.gov/2019inaugural/.
