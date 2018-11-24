College leaders, former Clemson player, past governor show appreciation for Bob McNair

An outpouring of praise came for Bob McNair, the 1958 University of South Carolina graduate and Houston Texans owner, after the announcement of his death on Friday.

Prominent South Carolinians and state leaders offered up their appreciation for McNair.

Former Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said she was sorry to hear of the McNair’s passing and remembered him for being one of the first donors to assist South Carolina following the historic 2015 flood.

McNair was “a king and generous man,” Haley said.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Bob McNair. A kind and generous man, Mr. McNair was one of our first donors to the OneSC Fund to help S.C. recover from the 1000 Year Flood. Prayers going up to his wife and family during this time. #RIP #SCPride — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) November 24, 2018

Leaders at USC also offered up words of praise for the school alumnus turned NFL owner.

In a statement, USC President Harris Pastides said McNair “was a giant, even among very great persons.”

Pastides remembered students being influenced by McNair, one young scholar saying the business man and philanthropist made the student want to “‘stand taller, work harder, and serve more people.’”

The USC president remembered McNair, who grew up in North Carolina, for the scholarship program that bore his name, which helped to bring out-of-state students to USC.

“Here at Carolina, his alma mater stands in salute to a man who gave back more than he took away, and to a man that led a full and large life,” Pastides said. “He benefited from life’s bounties and shared his resources with others. But the greatest gift he gave was the example of a life lived with integrity, compassion and love of family and country.”

Personally saddened to learn that Bob McNair has passed. He was a giant even among great persons. He was generous with his resources, but his legacy will be having led a life of integrity, service to others, and love of family and country. — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) November 24, 2018

In 2017, McNair gave USC $5 million to help fund the school’s football operations building. The McNair family gave $25 million in total to USC, WACH reported.

USC Athletic Director Ray Tanner also mourned McNair’s passing, saying “Today we lost our friend and a great Alumnus. ... Our Gamecock Family sends condolences to Mrs. McNair and their entire family.”

Bob and Janice McNair, his wife, also contributed to Columbia College, giving $5 million in 2015 to pay for the creation of the McNair Center for Entrepreneurism. The McNairs also contributed to other programs and buildings at Columbia College, the school said in a social media post. A building on the college’s campus was named after the McNair family. Janice McNair graduated Columbia College in 1959. The school called the McNairs “generous supporters.”

“Hundreds of students at Columbia College have had their educational experience enhanced thanks to the McNairs,” Columbia College said over social media. “We are forever grateful.”





They provided opportunities that crossed all walks of the student experience through McNair Hall, Janet Alexander Cotter Alumnae Hall,& the Barbara Bush Center for Science & Technology.They also funded the McNair Scholars program as well as the McNair Center from Entrepreneurism. pic.twitter.com/zFzPJADcU2 — Columbia College (@ColumbiaKoala) November 24, 2018

It wasn’t all praise for McNair. Many people remembered and condemned him for saying “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” when speaking about NFL owners letting players kneel during the national anthem.

DJ Reader, a former Clemson football player now with the Texans, gave a personal testimony to McNair on social media.

“May my prayers be with the McNair family,” Reader said. “I will forever be grateful to Mr. Bob McNair for giving me a chance to live my life long dream. A true legend.”

